DU Admissions 2020: Online Application Process for 3rd Cut-off List to Begin Today, Here’s How to Apply

DU Admissions 2020 is all set to release the third cut-off list on Monday, October 26. This year, the DU Admissions 2020 cut-off has also gone ridiculously high at 100 percent for three courses under DU first cut-off 2020 list, while under DU second cut-off list 2020, there was only a slight dip. Whether the DU admissions 2020 cut off goes to a normal level will be known after the third cut-off list is released today. The University will be releasing the third list and admission process for the same from October 26 onwards at du.ac.in website.

The University of Delhi (DU) has seen one of the highest numbers of applications this year with a total of 3.54 lakh students applying for admission to undergraduate courses, compared to last year’s 2.5 lakh.

The DU 2020 admission process has been unusually delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the DU online admission process took place between May 30 and June 22, and the DU 2019 first cut-off list was announced on June 28.

This year, the DU admission process 2020 is completely being held online due to the pandemic. To apply for their preferred courses, registered candidates will have to visit du.ac.in and log in on their UG-admission portal using the ID generated during DU admission registration 2020. The student dashboard will display a list of eligible courses and colleges based on their marks. From the displayed list of courses, the students will have to choose as many courses and colleges as they want.

For DU admissions 2020, students will have to upload the following list of required documents:

1. Class 10 and Class 12 passing certificate or marks sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names.

2. Candidates from the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM category will have to submit their proof certificate. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate, if applicable.

3.Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category and an Income certificate is also required.