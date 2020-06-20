Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DU Admissions 2020: Registration Begins Today at du.ac.in; This is All You Should Know

The DU Registration portal will open on Saturday and applicants can register till July 4. Students will be given a second chance to update their marks once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces its results, an official said.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 20, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
DU Admissions 2020: Registration Begins Today at du.ac.in; This is All You Should Know
Image for representation.

Admissions for various undergraduate, postgraduate, M Phil, PhD courses under the University of Delhi (DU) began on Saturday (June 20, 2020). The DU Admission 2020 registration portal on the official site of the varsity opened at 5 pm today. Candidates can apply directly by visiting the portal at http://www.du.ac.in/du/.

Earlier in the month of April, the Delhi University had kept all the registration procedure for the academic year 2020-21 on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The notice dated April 3rd was updated on the last date of May, where the DU authorities informed students that dates for registration would be announced soon.

Last year, the registration process had started on May 30 and it lasted till June 22, 2019. The first cut off list was taken out on June 28. This year, the admission process will be conducted online to conform to all the social distancing norms.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a member of the admission committee has said that the registration process will begin today and continue till July 4. “The DU Registration portal will open on Saturday and applicants can register till July 4. Students will be given a second chance to update their marks once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces its results,” the official said.

The date of the first cut off has not been revealed as the date would depend upon the release of the CBSE Class 12 results.



