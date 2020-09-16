DU Admissions 2020: St Stephen’s College First Cut off List Out; Check at ststephens.edu

Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College has released its first cut off list for admission to BA Honours and Programme courses.

To get into the college’s BA Economics and BA Programme, students require more than 99 per cent marks. Those who want to apply can check the cut offs on official website of St. Stephen’s College at www.ststephens.edu/.

Students must have scored at least 99.25 per cent marks in Class 12 Board exams for admission to BA (Hons) Economics. Those who want to get into BA programme must have secured 99 per cent marks in Class 12. This cut off is the same for both Commerce and Science stream students.

The cut off for History programme also stands at 99 per cent. While the cut off has increased for all courses compared to last year, the highest rise has been seen for Sanskrit (Hons).

For students belonging to Commerce and Science stream, the cut off for Sanskrit (Hons) has increased from 65 per cent to 70 per cent. However, it has remained the same for Humanities students, 65 per cent. Last year, the cut off for English and Economics stood at 98.75 per cent.

The college has arrived at the cut-offs on the basis of the best of four marks, which include one language subject, one core subject (if applicable) and highest marks scored in any two subjects secured in Class 12. Besides this, number of applications received and availability of seats are taken into consideration for deciding the cut offs.

The criteria for each subject could slightly differ, so students are advised to read the prospectus carefully before applying. Those whose marks are in line with the cut off will have to appear for a written test and an interview round. They will also be required to get their documents verified for seeking admission to the course of their choice.