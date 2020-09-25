Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

DU Admissions 2020: St. Stephen's PG Admission Begins, Download Application Form at ststephens.edu

As per the official notification, candidates can only fill St Stephen’s College online application form by using DU Registration Number. Students can read the complete official notification on the official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
File photo of St Stephens College, DU. (Credits: News18)
File photo of St Stephens College, DU. (Credits: News18)

Delhi University's St Stephen's College has released the admission form for postgraduate courses on its official website. Shortlisted students who have registered on the DU admission portal and selected on the basis of merit or entrance exam of the Delhi University can fill the St Stephen's College admission form for PG courses.

As per the official notification, candidates can only fill St Stephen’s College online application form by using DU Registration Number. Students can read the complete official notification here

The college will conduct the PG admission 2020 in online mode only. In case of any doubt, students can contact the college officials at pgadmissions@ststephens.edu

How to apply to St. Stephen's College

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.ststephens.edu/

Step 2: Click on the link PG Admission 2020

Step 3: Log in using Registered ID and Password

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Download the application form, fill it and submit

St Stephen's College offers admission on 50% seats for General/SC/OBC/ST category. The remaining 50% of seats are reserved for Christian Students.

Here is the breakout of the 50% seats in Christian category:

1. Christian Minority - 17%

2. Remaining 33% seats is to be occupied by candidates belonging to all the other Christian denominations, referred to as ‘Christian others’.

For the 50% of seats in General/SC/OBC/ST category:

1. 17% for SC/ST

2. Remaining 33% are reserved for General category candidates includes Sports Category quota

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading