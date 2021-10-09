DU Admissions 2021: Admission Process for 36,130 Students Completed Under First Cut-off List

In the Delhi University admissions 2021, as many as 36,130 students have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list. The varsity offers a total of 70,000 seats at its affiliated colleges for undergraduate (UG) courses. The university had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list, which was announced on October 1.

Eight colleges had pegged their cut-offs at 100 per cent for nine courses in the first list. The process of admission for this first list ended at 11:59 pm on October 8, the last day to make payments.

The second cut-off list will be released by the university later on Saturday with principals warning that the decline in the asking marks won’t be more than 0.5 per cent to one per cent.

Hindu College had nearly 2,000 admissions against its 956 seats. The second cut-off for almost all the courses will be closed for the unreserved category, principal Anju Srivastava said. “We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," she added.

Miranda House had almost 1,600 admissions, said principal Dr Bijaylakshmi Nanda adding that the college won’t open the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours), while there will be seats remaining in courses like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours) and some combinations of BA programme.

Dr Kalpana Bhakuni, principal of Kamala Nehru College, said the college has seen a high number of admissions to Political Science (Honours), Economics (Honours), Mathematics (Honours), Sociology (Honours), Hindi (Honours). She added that the second cut off for these courses is likely to be closed for reserved category students and some seats may remain in the unreserved category.

Aryabhatta College has had 301 admissions so far, with 86 admissions to Political Science(Honours) and BA programme combination of History and Political Science having 58 admissions against 25 seats and BCom programme seeing 61 admissions.

Hansraj College has had a total of 457 admissions to its science courses while 403 admissions to arts and commerce courses. A total of 70 admissions have happened to BSc (Honours) computer science for which the cut-off was pegged at 100 per cent.

At Maharaja Agrasen College, 574 applications have been received and 211 students have paid the fees and 161 applications have been approved. Nearly 192 applications have been rejected. Almost all the unreserved and OBC seats of Bcom(Honours) have been filled while almost all the seats meant for the unreserved category in BA(Honours) Journalism might be filled up. The course has a total of 98 seats. The college has also seen a good number of admissions to English (Honours).

(with inputs from PTI)

