DU Admissions 2021: After 100% Cut-off Last Year, DU Says Will Stabilize Merit Lists

The University of Delhi (DU) is often criticized for having unreachably high cut-offs for admission to its undergraduate courses. This year when no exams have been conducted most of the states are seeing a spike in numbers of 90+ scorers. This made many students worried if securing admission to universities and colleges like Delhi University will become even tougher. Last year, DU had the highest-ever 100% pass percentage as a record number of 3,53,717 students applied for about 60,000 seats.

Talking to news18.com, DU admissions chairperson Rajiv Gupta said, this year too the number of registrations is expected to be high this year as well. The rise is being cited to the students who are unable to fly abroad. Those who used to study abroad are looking at Indian universities due to the travel restrictions imposed as a measure to curb COVID-19.

To ensure deserving students get through the university is working on making the cut-offs “stabilize". “The admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions," DU said in an official notice.

How will this work in practice is not announced yet. The implementation of the new stabilizing policy will be worth a wait. The registration-cum-application forms will be released on August 2. As per UGC, the admission process across varsities will close by October. Hence, the cut-off season and the corresponding updates can be expected around September.

In another big change this year, the varsity will not hold trials for ECA admissions. “Due to the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing public health guidelines, UG merit-based admissions under the ECA and Sports Categories will take place without the conduct of online/offline trials," du said in the official notice.

