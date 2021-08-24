DU Admissions 2021: Application Correction Window Open for PG Courses, What & How to Edit

The University of Delhi (DU) has begun the application correction window for its postgraduate (PG) programmes on August 23. Those who have already registered for the PG programmes at the varsity can now edit their application forms at the official website of DU — admission.uod.ac.in up till August 27.

“Edit option in the postgraduate applications will be opened from August 23 to August 27, 2021 to update/make corrections in the Registration," the official notice read.

However, candidates must note that they cannot make changes to the category, gender, registered mobile number and email id, PwBD status, and sports option.

DU PG application correction window 2021: How To Edit

Step 1. Go to the official website of DU

Step 2. Click on the application form edit window link

Step 3. Enter registered mobile number and email id

Step 4. Edit required information and upload documents if needed. Submit

Step 5. Save and download the edited application form for further reference

As many as 1,83,815 students have registered for the PG courses at DU this year.

Meanwhile, the registration window is still open for the undergraduate courses (UG) at DU. Over 3 lakh candidates have already applied for various UG courses at the university this year. The maximum number of applicants are from CBSE at 1,21,796, followed by ISC at 4,817, Haryana at 4,723, and Uttar Pradesh at 2,984. The application process will conclude on August 31. DU plans to release the first cut-off list by October 1.

