DU Admissions 2021: Application Form Released, Here's How to Apply

The University of Delhi (DU) has started the online registrations for undergraduate admissions 2021 from today, August 2 onwards on its official portal — du.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate merit-based programmes offered by DU can submit the online application by August 31.

This year, the varsity will hold admission to various colleges and courses and document verification online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 70,000 seats are on offer. The admission will be offered through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 as well as the merit of class 12 marks. Students would need a valid email id and a mobile number to apply online for DUET 2021.

DU Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

Candidates should keep the scanned copies of required documents including

— passport size photo

— scanned image of the signature

— Class 10, Class 12 provisional or original certificate/mark sheet

— Character certificate

— Migration certificate

— Category certificate (SC, ST, EWS, PwD)

— Income certificate, for EWS only

— Sports certificate, if applicable

— Educational concession certificate

— Kashmiri migrant certificate

DU Admissions 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of Delhi University through any internet browser du.ac.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the DU admission 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Next, go to the registration tab and enter the required details like personal details, valid mobile number and a valid email id.

Step 4: Once, the registration is done use the registered login credentials re-login to complete the details.

Step 5: Select the course that you want to apply for and pay the application fees.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and save it for further need.

Delhi University usually counts cut-off on the basis of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained in class 12. As a thumb rule it is any four courses including one language, however, for certain courses, having specific subjects in class 12 is a requirement. For instance for economics, class 12 marks of language (any), math, and economics will be considered. Then in such case, students’ best of four will be math + language course + economics + any subject.

