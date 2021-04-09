DU Admissions 2021: Application Process Begins For Foreign Students

The Delhi University (DU) has started the application process for foreign nationals seeking admission to various M Phil, PhD, Undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The admission of foreign nationals to DU is offered through Foreign Students’ Registry. The online application process commenced on April 8 for the academic session 2021-2022. However, the deadline to submit the application is different for each of the programmes.

As per the official notification for DU, the online application for MBA and PhD in Faculty of Management will be accepted till April 30 while for UG and PG programmes the deadline is May 31 and June 29 respectively.

1. M Phil and PhD programmes: July 30

2. One year certificate/Diploma/Advanced Diploma courses – August 22

3. Application for part-time affiliation in any course: August 22

4. School of Open Learning for Bachelors and Master programmes: August 29

The online application forms are available at the official website of FSR at fsr2021.du.ac.in. Interested students can apply online within the stipulated date. Talking about the admission process, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said, “Foreign students registry is a single-window for all foreign nationals who wish to take admission to the University of Delhi”.

More than 250 programmes are being offered to foreign students. The varsity reserves 5% of the total seats in each of the UG, PG, MPhil, PhD, Diploma and certificate programmes for the admission of foreign students. The varsity shortlists the applicants on the basis of the evaluation of applications. there is no entrance exam for foreign applicants.

1. Self-financing students (including those who have certain non-ICCR scholarships)

2. Students with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Government of India under its various scholarship schemes. The applications under this category are sent through the ICCR only.

3. Overseas students can apply for a maximum of two Semesters’ part-time affiliation without leading to the award of any degree from our University.

