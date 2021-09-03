CHANGE LANGUAGE
DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University Entrance Test from September 26, Check Schedule

NTA releases DU entrance test dates (Image by Shutterstock/ Representational)

DU admissions 2021: DUET will be held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and Mphil, PhD courses.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1. The exams will be held in three slots including morning slot from 8 am to 10 am, afternoon from 12:30 to 2:30 pm, and evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

DUET will be held for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and Mphil, PhD courses. DUET 2021 will be a computed-basted exam. The detailed schedule including time and venue will be available with admit cards soon.

first published:September 03, 2021, 16:01 IST