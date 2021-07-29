DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University Gets 41,463 PG Registrations in 4 Days

The University of Delhi (DU) has received 41,563 online applications for its postgraduate (PG) programs and 5,971 registrations for MPhil and PhD programs. The online applications commenced on July 26 and will continue till August 21.

The varsity will be holding its entrance test, Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021, for all the PG, MPhil, and PhD programmes. It will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The dates of the exam are yet to be announced. However, DU is planning to increase the number of exam centres for DUET this year.

However, not all admissions will be conducted on the basis of DUET. Some of the courses are merit-based. “If you are a graduate from DU in an Honours course, you are eligible for those merit-based seats. If you are not from DU, you are eligible for entrance-based seats. Even if you are a graduate from DU and have completed your graduation from a non-Honours course, you are not eligible for merit-based process,” a DU official told PTI.

The DUET will be conducted from September 26 to October 1. While filling applications, students need to choose a test centre. In case they mention Delhi NCR as their test centre, they may be allotted in any of the test centres in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, or Gurgaon. Besides, their vaccination status also needs to be provided in the application forms.

Meanwhile, the registrations for the undergraduate courses will begin on August 2 up till August 31. Admissions will take place on the basis of merit, that is, the best of four marks received by the applicants in the class 12 exam.

