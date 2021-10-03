DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University Releases Guidelines

The Delhi University (DU) will begin its admission process tomorrow, October 4 for its first cut off list. The varsity has released a list of guidelines related to the admission process. Before applying for the online admission, candidates have been advised to recheck their percentages carefully as per the best of four criteria issued by DU earlier. The best of four will be auto calculated by DU depending on the marks entered by the candidate during admissions.

A candidate is allowed to choose only one programme and one college per cut off list. “Selecting multiple Program + College in a particular cutoff is not permitted. No change in the chosen Program + College will be permitted during a particular cutoff," DU stated in its official notice.

DU admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Select a specific college and a programme from the college you wish to apply for

Step 2: Login to the candidate dashboard, check cut off and see your percentage fall with that bracket

Step 3: After registering, there will be an online verification of documents by the respective colleges. In case of lack of necessary documents, candidate will be contacted by the respective college on their registered email id or phone and ask them to provide the same with a specified time. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of the admission

Step 4: Candidates will have pay the fees to confirm their admission. Once done, they will have to sign an online declaration stating that the information they have provided is correct and in case it is found to be false, there admission will stand cancelled without any refund of fees.

The documents uploaded by the candidates will be verified physically by the respective colleges.

Candidates who had applied in a cut-off but their application was rejected will be considered as fresh candidates and they will be allowed to apply in subsequent cut offs.

If a candidate has applied in any cut-off but wishes to take admission in any subsequent cut-off but has already paid the fees, they will have to cancel their admission, however, a non-refundable cancellation fee of Rs 1000.00 will be charged.

DU will declared a minimum of five cut-offs this year, along with one special cut-off after the third cut-off and a special drive, however, only if seats are available. The first cut off released on October 1 saw as many as nine courses touching cent per cent marks.

