DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University Special Cut-Off for Remaining Seats Today

The University of Delhi will release a special cut-off list for the remaining seats left vacant. As of now, five cut-off lists and one special list have been released. Now, the new session too has begun for the undergraduate courses in online mode, however, for some seats left vacant across different colleges, a special list is expected to release today around 1 pm.

Till the fifth cut-off, 74,667 students had secured admission. The colleges will release a merit list and approve candidates on the basis of vacant seats. If seats are still left vacant, candidates can apply under the second special drive on November 25 and 26. Colleges will release the merit list on their website and candidates will have time from November 27 to 5 pm on November 30 to make payments.

Read | Will Delhi University, Schools Reopen? Kejriwal Govt to Decide in Review Meeting Today

“There will be no movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including Special cut-off/drive-I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive - II, which means candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," the university said.

In case the number of candidates applying for a particular programme in a college is more than the number of seats available, colleges will make a merit list as per the best of four/three required for the programme. The college will approve the candidature only on the basis of merit and availability of seats. The list of approved candidates will be uploaded on the respective college website, stated guidelines.

Read | IIT Delhi to Host 5th World Congress on Disaster Management Starting Today

Meanwhile, DU is likely to start the technical courses including BTech from the next academic session. The classes will be conducted while keeping in mind the requirements of Industry 4.0 — the fourth industrial revolution which basically is the digital transformation of manufacturing/production and related industries and value creation processes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.