DU Admissions 2021: Focus on Securing Seat, Don't Wait for Quota List, Says Expert

The application process for admission in Under Graduate (UG) courses in Delhi University (DU) ended on August 31. Now, the aspirants will have to wait until October when various colleges offering UG courses will announce their cut-off lists. Colleges also offer admission to several courses based on marks secured in the entrance examination and through Sports and Extracurricular Activities (ECA). Dr Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, admission expert and former dean of DU, has advised students to focus on securing the seat through cut-offs and not wait for the list of admission through quotas.

He said that if a student qualifies under the cut-off list released by the colleges, he/she should take the admission and secure their seat. Later, they can change their college and course to take admission in their desired college and course through quotas and entrance-based admission procedures.

“It is often seen that many students depend only on their quota for admission. They solely become dependent on the quota and do not pay attention to the cut-off list. Many times, the students are not able to get admission in their quota. As they keep waiting for the quota lists, they miss the admission even after qualifying in the cut-off list and hence deprived of taking admission in DU,” he said.

Dr Tuteja said that students who have applied to take admission in entrance examination-based courses and sports, ECA quota must also keep an eye on the cut-off list of DU.

“The quota admissions usually start after the admission under third or fourth cut-off list. Therefore, if a student becomes eligible to get admission in a college on the basis of the merit list, then the student should first secure his seat in that college without delay,” he said.

“By getting admission in a college through the cut-off list, the students will have an advantage. Their seats at DU will be secured and they can change course and college if they are getting admission in the desired college and course through quota,” he added.

