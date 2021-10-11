DU Admissions 2021 for 2nd Cut off to Begin Today, Know Steps to Register, How to Change College

The University of Delhi (DU) commences its admission process today, October 11 for its undergraduate (UG) courses on the basis of the second cut-off list. Candidates will have to register at the official website of DU — du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in and upload required documents for verification. The admissions process will continue till October 13.

Before registering, candidates must keep their documents ready and check the college-wise cut-off and accordingly calculate if their ‘best of four’ marks matches the criteria required for admissions.

DU admissions 2021: Documents needed for registration

— Class 10 pass certificate indicating date of birth, parents name

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government identification proof

— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM, EWS certificate, if applicable

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate (in the name of the applicant), if applicable

— ECA and sports quota certificates, if applicable

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

DU admissions 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Select the college and a programme of your choice as per cut off

Step 2: Go to the DU website and log in to the candidate dashboard

Step 3: Register using required credentials. Upload documents

Step 4: Pay the fees to confirm their admission

A candidate must note that he/she is allowed to select only one programme and one college per cut-off list. DU will auto calculate the ‘best of four’ marks provided by the candidate during admissions. Thereafter, the documents uploaded by the candidates will be verified by the respective colleges. During the verification of documents, DU will reject the application if any discrepancy is found.

DU admissions 2021: How to change college, course

Students who have already applied for a particular DU college or course after the first cut-off can change their choice during the second cut off. Those who have not submitted the application fee and now want to change their preference will be required to cancel their existing application and apply for a fresh one along with their new choice of college and/or programme. Those whose admission was approved by the respective colleges in the first round and now want to withdraw their admission will have to pay the cancellation sum of Rs 1000, which is non-refundable.

The second cut-off list was released by DU on October 9 which saw a marginal decrease in the cut-off scores by 0.5% to 1%. Several top colleges such as Miranda, House, Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram, etc have closed their admission process for some of the popular courses. Ramjas College demanded 100% marks for its two remaining seats for the BA (H) Political Science course while candidates must have secured 99.75% to get a seat at SRCC’s BA (H) Economics course. The first cut-off list saw as many as nine courses and eight colleges requiring a minimum of 100% marks for admissions. DU had earlier stated it will release a total of five cut-off lists this year. Out of a total of 70000 seats, as many as 36,130 students have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list.

