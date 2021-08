DU Admissions 2021: From BA Economics to English (H) Check Most Picked Courses & Their Cut-offs

The University of Delhi (DU) received 64,994 applications on the very first day of opening its registrations cum applications window this year. While last year as many as 3.5 lakh students had applied for nearly 70,000 seats available across colleges and universities in the varsity, the number is expected to remain as high this year as well.

An increase in the number of 95% and above makes holders coupled with international travel ban is likely to keep this year’s cut-off at least at par with last year, if not more. In 2020, the cut-off or minimum requirement to take admission in three courses went up to 100%. The university has said that it will rationalise the cut-off from now on, however, details regarding the same have not been shared.

For DU, admissions are calculated based on the best of fur score. As a thumb rule the cut-offs are calculated based on the best of four subject marks obtained in class 12. This includes at least one language subject. Further, based on certain programme requirements, the must courses could change. For example for economics, the must-have subjects can including English, maths, and economics and the rest two vary.

To estimate better upon which courses and colleges to target, here is the list of most picked courses from land their cut off scores last year:

BA (Hons) Economics

Aryabhatta College - 98%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 98%

College of Vocational Studies - 96.5%

Daulat Ram College - 97%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 96.75%

Deshbandhu College - 95.25%

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 95%

Dyal Singh College - 98%

Gargi College - 97%

Hansraj College - 98.75%

Hindu College - 99.25%

Indraprastha College for Women - 98%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 97%

Kalindi College - 98%

Kamala Nehru College - 96%

Kirori Mal College - 98.5%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 100%

Lakshmibai College - 96%

Maitreyi College - 96%

Miranda House - 98.75%

Motilal Nehru College - 97%

PGDAV College -96%

Rajdhani College -96.5%

Ramanujan College - 97%

Ramjas College -98.5%

Satyawati College - 95%

Satyawati College (Evening) - 95%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 98%

Shivaji College - 96%

Shri Ram College of Commerce - 99%

Shyam Lal College - 97%

Shyam Lal College (Evening) - 96%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 95%

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) - 94%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 96.%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 97%

Sri Venketeswara College - 98.5%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 97%

BA (Hons) English

Aryabhatta College - 95%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 96%

Bharati College - 93%

College of Vocational Studies - 96.5%

Daulat Ram College - 97.5%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 94.5%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 95.5%

Deshbandhu College - 94%

Dyal Singh College - 95%

Dyal Singh College (Evening)- 94%

Gargi College - 98%

Hansraj College - 98%

Hindu College - 98.5%

Indraprastha College for Women - 96.5%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 95%

Kalindi College - 91%

Kamala Nehru College - 95%

Kirori Mal College - 97.5%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 99%

Lakshmibai College - 95%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 95%

Maitreyi College - 96%

Mata Sundri College for Women - 94%

Miranda House - 99%

Motilal Nehru College - 94%

Motilal Nehru College (Evening) - 94%

PGDAV College -93.5%

Rajdhani College -92%

Ram Lal Anand College - 95%

Ramanujan College - 93%

Ramjas College -97.5%

Satyawati College - 94.5%

Satyawati College (Evening) - 90%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 95%

Shivaji College - 94%

Shyam Lal College - 96%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 92%

Sri Aurobindo College (Day) - 92%

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) - 93%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 93%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 95%

Sri Venketeswara College - 97%

Swami Shardhanand College - 93%

Vivekananda College - 91%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 96%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)- 94%

BA (Hons) History

Aryabhatta College - 93%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 96%

Bhagini Nivedita College - 78%

Bharati College - 81%

College of Vocational Studies - 92%

Daulat Ram College - 96.5%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 94%

Deshbandhu College - 90%

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 88.5%

Dyal Singh College - 93%

Dyal Singh College (Evening)- 90%

Gargi College - 97%

Hansraj College - 97.5%

Hindu College - 98.75%

Indraprastha College for Women - 96%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 92.5%

Kalindi College - 92%

Kamala Nehru College - 92.5%

Kirori Mal College - 97.25%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 99.5%

Lakshmibai College - 90%

Maitreyi College - 93%

Mata Sundri College for Women - 90%

Miranda House - 98.75%

Motilal Nehru College - 91%

Motilal Nehru College (Evening) - 88%

PGDAV College -91%

Rajdhani College -90%

Ram Lal Anand College - 91%

Ramjas College -97.75%

Satyawati College - 92%

Satyawati College (Evening) - 89%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 95%

Shivaji College - 92%

Shyam Lal College - 90%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 84.5%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 88%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 94.25%

Sri Venketeswara College - 96.5%

Swami Shardhanand College - 92%

Vivekananda College - 85%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 93%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)- 86%

BSc (Hons) Mathematics

Acharya Narendra Dev Collegem - 96%

Aryabhatta College - 96%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 96%

Bharati College - 93%

Daulat Ram College - 96%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 97%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 95%

Deshbandhu College - 94%

Dyal Singh College - 97%

Gargi College - 96.5%

Hansraj College - 96.75%

Hindu College - 99%

Indraprastha College for Women - 95.5%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 95%

Kalindi College - 93%

Kamala Nehru College - 95%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 95%

Kirori Mal College - 97%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 97.25%

Lakshmibai College - 94%

Maitreyi College - 96%

Mata Sundri College for Women - 91%

Miranda House - 98%

Motilal Nehru College - 96%

PGDAV College - 95%

PGDAV College (Evening) -94%

Rajdhani College -94.5%

Ram Lal Anand College - 96%

Ramanujan College - 94%

Ramjas College -97%

Satyawati College - 95.5%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 96%

Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - 92%

Shivaji College - 96%

Shyam Lal College - 96%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) - 92%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 93%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 97%

Sri Venketeswara College - 97%

Vivekananda College - 92%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 96%

BCom (Hons)

Acharya Narendra Dev Collegem - 96.5%

Aditi Mahavidyalaya -91%

Aryabhatta College - 97.5%

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College - 98%

Bharati College - 94%

College of Vocational Studies -96.5%

Daulat Ram College - 97%

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - 97%

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce - 96.5%

Deshbandhu College - 95.25%

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College - 96%

Dyal Singh College - 98.5%

Dyal Singh College (Evening) - 97%

Gargi College - 97%

Hansraj College - 99.25%

Hindu College - 99,25%

Indraprastha College for Women - 97%

Janki Devi Memorial College - 96%

Kalindi College - 98%

Kamala Nehru College - 96%

Keshav Mahavidyalaya - 98%

Kirori Mal College - 98.75%

Lady Shri Ram College for Women - 99.75%

Lakshmibai College - 96.5%

Maharaja Agrasen College - 96%

Maitreyi College - 96%

Mata Sundri College for Women - 96%

Motilal Nehru College - 97%

PGDAV College - 95%

PGDAV College (Evening) - 95%

Rajdhani College -96%

Ram Lal Anand College - 96%

Ramanujan College - 96%

Ramjas College -99%

Satyawati College - 96%

Satyawati College (EVening) - 93%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College - 98%

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) - 98%

Shivaji College - 97%

Shri Ram College of Commerce - 99.5%

Shyam Lal College - 96%

Sri Aurobindo College (Day) - 95%

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) - 94%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - 97.25%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College - 95%

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - 96.75%

Sri Venketeswara College - 98%

Swami Shardhanand College - 93%

Vivekananda College - 92%

Zakir Husain Delhi College - 92%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) - 97%

