DU Admissions 2021 LIVE Updates: Delhi University Registrations Begin at du.ac.in

DU Admissions 2021 LIVE Updates: The Delhi University has begun admissions to its undergraduate programmes today. The registration process will begin shortly at du.ac.in. Students who have passed class 12 or are awaiting their class 12 results can register at DU for admissions to a series of undergraduate courses across colleges.
This year with most of the state boards announcing their ‘best-ever’ results, pass percentages skyrocketing and for CBSE the number of 95% scorers going up to over 70,000, the cut-off for admission to DU is expected to rise. Not just DU, many colleges are facing seat crunch with unprecedented almost all students passing boards. Last year, the cut-off for DU went up to 100%.
Like last year, this year too the application, registration, and admission process is to go online. DU has launched a new website to ensure smooth online admissions.
DU Admissions 2021 LIVE Updates: Postgraduate admissions are already open at University of Delhi. A total of 41,563 online applications have been received for its postgraduate (PG) programs and 5,971 registrations for MPhil and PhD programs till July 29. The online applications commenced on July 26 and will continue till August 21.
