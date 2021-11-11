DU Admissions 2021 Open for ECA Aspirants Till November 1

Delhi University‘s Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) aspirants have time till November 12 to register for their preferred course and college, according to the varsity.

Earlier, the university had released a ECA merit list of eligible candidates for each category/sub category with ranks for undergraduate admissions.

Read | When will Delhi University Reopen? Here’s What Officials Say

As per the university admission portal information the dashboard of eligible candidates as per centralized ECA merit list on the University UG admission portal will be open for registering their preferences for the allotment of programme and college from Wednesday, November 10 to Friday, November 12.

Additionally, all the eligible candidates are informed that no further chance for registering their preferences for allotment of college and programme will be given after Wednesday, 12th November, 2021 (11.59 pm). Students can get more information about the applications from the DU website at http://du.ac.in/

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.