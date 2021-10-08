DU Admissions 2021: Over 60,000 Applications Under First Cut-off, Second List Soon

More than 60,000 applications have been received by the Delhi University for admissions under the first cut-off list, with over 27,000 students making the payments. Friday is the last day to make the payment for admissions while Thursday was the last day for colleges to approve applications.

According to data shared by the university, 60,904 applications were received over the span of three days, with 14,205 applications being approved on Thursday and 27,006 students making the payment. Hindu College has had nearly 2,000 admissions to 956 seats and almost all the courses will be closed for the unreserved category in the second cut-off list, said principal Anju Srivastava.

“We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," she added. Miranda House has had nearly 1,600 admissions and the final picture will be clear only after the fee payments, said principal Dr Bijaylakshmi Nanda.

The college won’t open the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours), while there will be seats remaining in courses like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours) and some combinations of BA programme, she said. Dr Kalpana Bhakuni, principal of Kamala Nehru College, said the picture will be clearer once the final payments are made.

“Every year shows a different trend and this year, we are seeing that the seats for reserved categories are filling up quite fast in our college while there is slow movement on the unreserved seats. We hope that the unreserved seats will be filled up in the second and third cut-off lists," she said.

The college has seen a high number of admissions to Political Science(Honours), Economics (Honours), Mathematics(Honours), Sociology(Honours), Hindi (Honours) with these courses being closed in all probability in the reserved category and some seats remaining in the unreserved category. She said BA(Honours) Journalism has been a low mover, while the BA programme combination of Philosophy and Sociology emerging a favourite among aspirants, Bhakuni added.

Aryabhatta College has had 301 admissions so far, with 86 admissions to Political Science(Honours) and BA programme combination of History and Political Science having 58 admissions against 25 seats and BCom programme seeing 61 admissions. A total of 457 admissions have happened to science courses at Hansraj College while 403 admissions have happened to arts and commerce courses. A total of 70 admissions have happened to BSc (Honours) computer science for which the cut-off was pegged at 100 per cent.

At Maharaja Agrasen College, 574 applications have been received and 211 students have paid the fees and 161 applications have been approved. Nearly 192 applications have been rejected. Almost all the unreserved and OBC seats of Bcom(Honours) have been filled while almost all the seats meant for the unreserved category in BA(Honours) Journalism might be filled up. The course has a total of 98 seats. The college has also seen a good number of admissions to English (Honours).

