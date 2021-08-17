Du Admissions 2021: Students Warned To Stay Away of Mafia Gangs

The admission mafia, the brokers who lure students with false promises, have become active with only 14 days left for the admission process to various Under Graduate courses of Delhi University to be completed. These conmen are persuading students in the guise of securing them a seat in Delhi University colleges.

According to experts, mafias are desperately searching for students who won’t hesitate to pay money for securing admission in Delhi University. They advised aspiring students not to fall for any claims that admission is possible in DU without meeting cut-offs. Students should not fall for claims of getting a UG seat in any of the colleges of DU by paying money. If they fall for such claims, they would not get admission and will also have to bear the loss of money, the experts warned. .

Experts added that DU’s admission process is completely secure and there is no scope for rigging in it.

Former DU Dean and admission expert Dr Gurpreet Singh Tuteja said, “Admission mafia gang loots huge amounts of money from students by making claims of getting their admission in DU colleges with the help of fake documents. Students and their parents become victims of such frauds and have to face problems. Such cases are seen every year.”

Dr Tuteja said that the admission process of DU is completely foolproof and online. “Still, if any person is claiming to get you a seat in a college, then immediately inform the DU administration and police. By doing this, you will save yourself from becoming a victim of fraud and also help other students in getting saved from mafias,” he said.

“On the basis of fake documents, fraudsters may get you admitted to a college. However, during cross-checking of documents, you and your parents will be caught. Your admission will be cancelled, money will be wasted and legal action will be taken against you,” he added.

Delhi University’s admission process for nearly 70,000 seats for UG courses began on August 2. It will end on August 31.

