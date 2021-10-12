DU Admissions 2021: When Will Third List be Out? Will Cut-off Drop?

The University of Delhi’s (DU) third cut-off list 2021 will be released on October 16. After seeing a marginal decrease in the second cut off by 0.5 to 1% and a perfect score in the first list, the third cut off too is expected to remain above 90% especially for top colleges such as Miranda House, Hindu College, Ramjas College, etc, however, several colleges have also closed their admissions after the first list for top courses such as BA(H) Political Science, History, Economics, etc.

Ramjas College which had only two vacant seats under the BA (H) Political Science had demanded 100% while for the rest of its courses, the cut-off was around 98-99%. Hindu College had closed admissions for its BA (H) Political Science, Hindi, Philosophy, and BA programme as well as for most science courses after the first cut-off itself. The BCom and BA (H) Economics required 99% and 99.25% respectively.

Miranda House too kept closed its admissions for BA (H) Political Science, Chemistry, Physics, and Zoology while courses like BA (H) Sociology, History, Economics and some combinations of BA programme while for the BA (H) Economics, History, and Sociology the cut-off was more than 98%.

Several other colleges which kept their second cut off above 95% were Aryabhatta College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU), Hansraj College, Maitreyi College, etc. At Sri Ram College of Commerce, the cut off for BA (H) Economics in the second list was 99.75% and for BCom (H), it was 99.12%. Meanwhile, Swami Shraddhanand College’s cut off for most courses was around 90%. Less popular courses such as BA (H) Hindi, Sanskrit saw the cut off going below 90% for most colleges. The BA (H) Bengali course at Miranda Hose demanded 70%.

The admissions on the basis of this third list will begin on October 18 and continue till October 21. Colleges will complete the admission approval process against the third cut-off by October 22 and the last date to make the fee payment would be October 23. The university had earlier that it would release five cut-off lists for admissions 2021 along with a special list.

