DU Admissions 2022: 3rd Merit List for PG Courses to be Out at admission.uod.ac.in

The third merit list for admission into postgraduate courses offered by the University of Delhi is set to be out today, December 12. The merit list will be made available to the students online via the official DU admission portal, admission.uod.ac.

The application process for the DU PG admission based on the third merit list will begin on Tuesday, December 13. Soon after students start applying for admissions based on the merit list, colleges will conduct the verification process from 10 AM on December 13 to December 15.

According to the DU third postgraduate permit schedule 2022, candidates interested in taking admission to postgraduate programmes in the university must submit their applications by December 14. The fee payment window will be closed by the varsity on December 15 at 11:59 PM.

The DU postgraduate admission list includes the name of the candidates along with their roll number, department, or the college that they have been assigned. It also incorporated the combined rank and category.

Third Merit List for PG Admission 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the admission portal of the University of Delhi, admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the postgraduate admissions page. A drop-down menu will spear, click on the PG admission list.

Step 3: Then, the DU PG admission lists for 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the admission list that you would like to view.

Step 5: There will be a DU PG merit list for each course offered.

Step 6: From there you can download the third merit list for future reference.

As per the University’s announcement, depending upon the availability of seats by the end of the third round of postgraduate admissions there may be more admission rounds and merit lists. Additionally, the University has announced that it will conduct DU PG admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in the following academic year.

