DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University Launches ChatBot, to Organise Webinar to Resolve Students' Queries

The University of Delhi (DU) has launched ChatBot to help students resolve their queries related to admissions. This is one of the many steps the variety has taken to resolve students’ queries. There is an increased confusion regarding DU admissions this year as the varsity has adopted Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all undergraduate courses.

In a bid to make the admission process easier for the students, the DU has initiated various activities from introducing a chatbot to setting up a dedicated admission branch. To spread awareness about the CUET among students, the university has launched a ‘one-place stop’ website, wherein all relevant information related to admissions is available comprehensively and elaborately.

As per the official notice, students can make use of the ChatBot service between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, except public holidays. They can also write to the university at @admission.du.ac.in for any assistance or queries related to undergraduate admissions to the university, adds the university.

This is not it, the university has also started a video tutorial to explain the registration process for CUET 2022 to the students. “These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration ID, selecting various programs of a university, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents, and making the payment. The tutorials are available in both English and Hindi languages, informed the DU press release.

Further the admission branch will also be organizing a series of webinars to make the public aware of its admission policies and CUET 2022. The first webinar in this series is scheduled to be held on April 22, 2022 at 2:30 pm. Students can get get these webinars at the official site of the university at www.admission.uod.ac.in

Meanwhile, the registration process for post-graduate programs has also commenced on April 6, 2022. Admissions to PG programs, an per past years practice, will be done through DUET 2022, informed the university.

