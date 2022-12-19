DU Admissions 2022: DU Special Spot Round Vacant Seats Released, Check Complete Schedule

The University of Delhi has began the ‘special spot round’ for undergraduate admission on December 18. Candidates who have applied for the DU Admissions 2022 process can now check the list of vacant seats available at various DU Colleges on the official website – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.

Meanwhile, Delhi University has made also available to applicants the full schedule for the DU Special Spot Round along with the list of open positions. Accordingly, candidates may begin submitting their applications today, December 19, 2022, at 10 AM.

As per the notice, candidates, who applied for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 and are yet to be admitted by any college on the date of declaration of the special round, can also apply. The special spot round will be done on the basis of the availability of seats, order of preference college, program, specific merit, and category.

DU Admissions 2022: How to Download the DU UG seat allotment list?

Applicants can download the DU UG admission list by following these steps:

Step 1 - Visit the official website of Delhi University Admission - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in or ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2 – Click on DU Vacant Seats for Spot Special Round on the homepage

Step 3 – On the new page, college-wise vacant seats for each category will display on the screen.

Step 4 – Now, download and save the list.

During the special spot round for DU UG 2022, applicants will not have the opportunity to upgrade or cancel enrolment. The university said that the seat allotment in this round will be final.

Earlier, DU had declared the seat allotment 2022 for the second spot admission round on December 2 at 5 pm. DU published the second seat allotment for ECA, CW, and sports categories on November 25. The University released the first spot allotment list on November 23.

