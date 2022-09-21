DU Admissions 2022: DUET From October 17, NTA Releases Schedule

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2022 from October 17 to 21. It will be held for admission to PG and PhD programmes for the academic session 2022- 23. The registrations have been completed by University of Delhi and the schedule has now been released.

The DUET 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exam will take place on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. The dates of advance city intimation and release of admit card will be announced later on, said NTA. The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the NTA and DU websites for latest updates.

Check out the full schedule of DUET 2022 here

Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download the admit card from the NTA website at nta.ac.in. It will feature the exam centre, date and shift during which candidates will have to appear for the exam. In case a candidate is unable to download admit card from the website or notices any discrepancy in his/her particular or photograph or signature shown in the admit card and confirmation page, the candidate may immediately approach the help line of NTA between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

As per the official notice, on the day of the exam, candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, calculators, docu pen, slide rules, log tables and electronic watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of papers, mobile phone, Blue-tooth devices, pager or any other electronic gadget/ device, etc. The candidates are also prohibited to bring any kind of electronic gadgets/device in the examination room/hall.

