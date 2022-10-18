Amid St Stephen's Admission Row, Delhi University Cut-off List Deferred

The University of Delhi will not release the cut-off list today. The schedule has been deferred due to the ongoing case between the varsity and St Stephen’s college. The Delhi University, which was scheduled to announce the first list of seat allocation in its colleges on Tuesday, has deferred the process by a day, officials said.

The SC is set to hear the St Stephen’s College admissions case today. St Stephen’s College, one of the colleges under DU, has filed a plea against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

The high court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses. St Stephen’s College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

According to the detailed schedule released by DU, the first seat allocation list was to be announced on October 18. “The varsity will now issue the list on Wednesday,” an official told .

The University of Delhi (DU) will release its first merit list based on the CUET score for undergraduate admissions on October 19. The first seat allocation list will be released at 5 pm and the candidates will have time till October 22 to accept the allotments. The complete list will be available on the official website of the university, www.du.ac.in.

In case a student has not made it in the first, they can wait for the subsequent lists. As of now, the varsity has scheduled to release three lists. The second merit list will be released by DU on October 30 and the spot allocation list for vacant seats will be out in November.

Ahead of the release of the first seat allocation list for admissions, DU released a simulated ranks list on October 14. The list was available on the dashboards of the students applying for UG admissions through the Common Seat Allocation Systems portal. With the release of the simulated ranks list, the university allowed the students to change their preferred collage and programme combinations. The students were allowed to change their preferences till October 16.

Delhi University received applications from nearly 2.17 lakh candidates for admission into undergraduate courses this year. Starting this academic session, DU will select the candidates based on their scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) rather than their class 12 results. Till last year, the selection for admissions into undergraduate courses was made on the basis of class 12 board exam scores.

The colleges were allowed to decide their cut-off marks for various UG courses based on the overall class 12 results. Many reputed colleges had set high cut-offs of almost 100 percent for highly demanded courses in their colleges. Since 2009, the cut-offs for the most popular courses at DU colleges have been high and steadily rising. CUET has now brought an opportunity for many students to get admission into their preferred colleges and courses without worrying about the high cut-offs.

The CUET is an all-India entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission into UG courses offered by the Central Universities which have agreed to implement the system. The CUET scores of the students are shared with their preferred universities by the NTA. This year the CUET entrance exam result was announced on September 16.

