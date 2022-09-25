DU Admissions 2022 Fist Merit List on Monday, How to Calculate Cut-off

Delhi University (DU) admissions for the academic year 2022–2023 have begun concurrently with the release of the CUET UG Result 2022. As per the official statement, the first cut-off list, for which scores of students are anxiously waiting will be released on Monday, September 26.

The DU university colleges, such as Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College, SRCC, Ramjas College, Kirori Mal College, Ramanujan College, Jesus and Mary College, Deshbandhu College, and other will release the DU 2022 first cut off list on the official website of the Delhi University.

Like previous year, the DU 1st cutoff 2022 is predicted to be as high as 99.37 percent. Candidates who meet the initial cut off can submit an application for admission to Delhi University.

“The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences,” the university said.

“The candidate must select as many programmes he or she wishes to and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme+college combinations. Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates. It is advisable that the candidate must fill the CSAS (UG)-2022 form with utmost care,” DU added.

A number of variables must be met in order for you to be admitted to the desired course at your preferred college, including your eligibility, the availability of seats, reservations, relaxations, the grades you obtained on the tests required for the course, the university’s admissions policy, etc. In the event of a tie, the candidates’ class 12 marks as well as their CUET 2022 scores will be taken into consideration for DU.

