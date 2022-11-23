DU Admissions 2022: Spot Round Merit List Today, Over 26,000 Applied for Around 14,000 Vacant Seats

Delhi University (DU) will be releasing the merit list today for the spot admissions round via CUET scores. Candidates who have applied for the DU spot round admissions will be able to view the seat allocation list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in, today. The merit list will be released by 5 pm.

The varsity has already released the list of vacant seats for candidates based on which, candidates were invited to apply for DU admissions 2022 on the CSAS portal. The university is admitting students this year based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores.

Also read| DU Academic Council Approves Plans to Hike PhD Thesis Evaluation Fee by Rs 2,500

While over 2,000 candidates withdrew their admission at DU, more than 14,000 seats are vacant. However, over 26,200 candidates have applied for the 14,000 vacant seats in the first round of spot seat allocation. Till now 59,401 students have been admitted to UG courses in DU.

DU spot admissions merit list: How to check

Step 1: Go to DU CSAS official website

Step 2: Log in using your application number

Step 3: The merit list will open in a PDF format

Step 4: Download and save for further use

After the merit list is released, selected students will be allowed to accept their seats from November 24, 10 am onwards up till November 25 till 5 pm. The candidates will have to verify their documents and pay the admission fee to reserve their seats.

“On the declaration of First Spot Admission round, i.e. 05:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except Supernumerary upgrades). Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of First Spot Admission round,” reads the DU statement. The spot round is the last round of admissions. The university had conducted admissions for students into the UG courses in three rounds earlier.

— with PTI inputs

Read all the Latest Education News here