DU Admissions 2023 Begins via CUET Score: Delhi University Launches Portal, Know How to Book a Seat

The University of Delhi has launched the portal for admission through CUET test in its undergraduate programmes for academic year 2022-23. The registration process begins under the portal. Students can apply to seek admissions at DU and its affiliated colleges by filling out a form. Students have to pay a fee of Rs 250 toward the form. The application fee is Rs 100 for those belonging to reserved categories. DU has also reserved 30 per cent additional seats for students belonging to reserved categories. This comes after the teachers’ forum had sought details of admissions under the reserved category and made allegations of unfair treatment against students from reserved categories.

About 6.14 lakh students from across the country have included DU in their preferred University. The common allocation cum admission portal also called CSAS-2022 will be conducted in three phases. Under the first phase, students will have to apply to the University of Delhi, the second phase will be preference filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission.

Candidates willing to take admission in Delhi University will have to apply through CSAS-2022 application form only. The application number of CUET (UG)-2022 will be mandatory to apply for CSAS-2022. The personal details such as name, photograph and signature etc. submitted by the applicant during CUET (UG)-2022 will be automatically integrated in CSAS-2022.

Once a seat is allotted in a particular round, the candidate has to accept; the seat allotted to him/her before the specified last date/time for the given allotment round. The provision for acceptance of a particular allotted seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allotted to the candidate, informed DU.

The trials for ECA and sports quota students are likely to be held after October 10 and classes for the students will most likely start from November 1.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, while launching the CSAS-2022 (Allocation-cum-Admission Policy) portal, informed that this year admissions are to be done in 79 UG programs across 67 colleges/departments/centres, which includes 206 combinations for BA programme as well. This is the first time that the university is enrolling students via CUET score.

DU VC Yogesh Singh called upon the applicants to fill as many choices as possible so that they do not face any problem in allotment of the colleges and subjects of their choice. He said that we have designed the policy in such a way that the hassles can be minimized, yet we have also made provision for mid-entry admissions so that the applicants who have been left out due to some reason can also get a chance.

