Delhi University Offers 3 Short-term Courses for 12th Pass Students, Working Professionals

The University of Delhi (DU) is offering three short-term courses by the Department of Adult, Continuing Education and Extension of the university. These can be taken up by students or professionals. Even those who have not enrolled with DU have a chance to enroll in these courses.

These courses include ‘Counseling and Guidance’ Course, ‘English Language Proficiency’ course, and ‘Travel and Tourism’ course. Each has a duration of three months, and people who have completed Class 12 from any stream are eligible to apply.

Professor Rajesh Kumar, Head of the Department at Adult, Continuing Education and Extension, said that the courses are extremely beneficial for working professionals of various fields. There are 40 seats each for these three courses, on which admission will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fee of the courses has been set at a very affordable price between Rs 2200 and Rs 2500. Anybody can do the courses, from a manager to an advocate to even a secretary.

Meanwhile, the admissions to the university have not been started yet and are expected to open by end of July after the CBSE, CSICE, and other bords’ results are announced. Admissions at DU are conducted on the basis of merit of class 12 marks, written exams. This year discussions were on conducting admissions on CUCET or Central University Common Entrance Test, however, many academicians are against it. Academicians claim it could be a pro-upper class bias and push students from economically and socially deprived sections further towards the margins

