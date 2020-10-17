DU Second Cut-off List Released, LSR, SRCC and Hindu College Set Cut-offs Above 97%-99%

The University of Delhi released the second cut-off list for admissions to its colleges on Saturday evening. The candidates, who wish to apply to the Delhi University colleges, can check the list at the official website du.ac.in.

The cut-off for admissions to Lady Shri Ram college (LSR) was 99 per cent for Statistics, Economics, History and 99.75 per cent for Political Science and Psychology while it closed admissions in Mathematics.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) kept 99 per cent as cut-off for admission in Economic Honours and 98.50 per cent for B.Com Honours.

Ramjas College set the cut-off for Economics at 98.25 per cent, for English at 97.25 per cent and for Political Science at 98.75 per cent.

In the second cut-off, Miranda House set 98.50 per cent for Economics, 98.75 per cent for English and 98.50 per cent for History while it closed admissions to Political Science.

Hindu College set the cut-off for Economics at 98.75 per cent, Statistics at 98.75 per cent and Mathematics at 98.75 per cent while it closed admissions to English, Hindi and Political Science subjects.

Gargi College closed admissions in Applied Psychology, Economics, Hindi, Philosophy and Sanskrit.

Sri Venkateshwara College set cut-offs at 98.25 per cent for Economics and closed admissions in Political Science, History, Hindi, English, Sociology and B.Com Honours.

Kirori Mal College (KMC) kept 98 per cent cut-off for Statistics.

Hansraj College set the cut-offs at 98.50 per cent for Economic, 97.75 per cent for English, 98 for B.Com Hons and closed admissions for Hindi, History, Botany, Mathematics and Life Sciences.

Step by step DU Admission Second Cut-off list process:

Candidates are required to follow these steps in order to confirm their admissions in the desired colleges, if they make it in the second cut-off list.

Step 1: Check the DU second cut-off marks

Step 2: Check if you have the aggregate marks in the 12th Board examination

Step 3: Log in to the DU admissions portal to generate application form

Step 4: Select desired course and college

Step 5: Visit the college for document verification. Class 10th and 12th marksheet along with original or provisional passing certificate will be verified

Step 6: Pay the admission fee to the college to confirm your seat

DU second cut-off list 2020 is prepared as per the ‘best of four’ formulae. The aggregate marks scored in the best four subjects of the Class 12th Board exam is taken into account.