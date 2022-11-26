DU Admissions: Delhi University Releases Spot Round 2 Schedule, List of Vacant Seats on Nov 28

Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for the second round of spot admissions to undergraduate programmes. According to the notice issued by the varsity, the declaration for vacant seats for spot round 2 will be out by 5 pm on Monday, November 28 on the official website — du.ac.in.

In addition, the notice also mentions the dates when the application and declaration of results will take place, the last day for candidates to accept their seat allocation and the last day of making the online payment of admission fees. According to the notice, candidates will have a small window between 10 am on November 29 to 4:59 pm on November 30.

Candidates must note that the upgrade window will only be open for the Kashmiri Migrant (KM) and children/widows of personnel of the armed forces. The declaration of the spot round 2 allocation list, along with the CW-III and KM-III lists will happen at 5 pm on December 2. To accept the allocated seat they get, candidates will have another short window from 10 am on December 3 to 4:59 pm on December 4.

Colleges are given time from 10 am on December 3 to 4:59 pm on December 5 to approve the online applications. Following this, the candidates will have time till 4:59 pm on December 6 to pay the admission fees via online mode.

To be eligible for spot round 2, candidates will have to opt for “Spot Admission-II" through their dashboard. Participants who were allotted a seat in Spot round I will not be eligible to participate in this round of admissions. Those who are offered admission in spot round 2 will have to mandatorily take them as the seat allocated in any spot round is final. It is important to note that spot-round admissions are only for candidates who applied for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 but did not get admitted into any college.

