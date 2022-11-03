DU Admissions: Hindu College Sees Lower Number of Kerala Board Students Admitted Under CUET

The admission lists of some Delhi University colleges show a distinct change this year. In the academic session 2021-22, as many as 124 of the 146 students admitted to Hindu College’s BA (Hons) Political Science programme after the two cut-off lists were from state school boards: Kerala (120), Rajasthan (3), and Haryana (1). While the second round of seat allocation for this year is still ongoing, only one of the 59 students admitted so far is from the Kerala board, reported The Indian Express.

The varsity shifted to admission based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) instead of the usual Class 12 board exam scores criteria. The change in the rules also seems to have impacted the trend in the admission process. With the implementation of CUET, admissions are now based on candidates’ CUET scores as well as their college-course preferences. The new semester at Delhi University commenced on November 2.

Last year, the BA (Hons) Political Science programme at Hindu College was one of ten DU programmes where the first list cut-off for unreserved seats was 100 per cent. Reportedly, the programme received 102 applications on the first day of admissions from students who met the cut-off, 101 of which were from the Kerala board.

As per Govind, the working secretary of Maithry, a Kerala students’ association at DU, fewer students from the state approached them with admission questions this year. He stated that this could be because it was the first year of CUET’s implementation.

Hindu College’s BA (Hons) Political Science programme attracts top CUET scorers. Out of 51 students who scored 800/800 on the CUET, 14 of them said this course was their first choice. A professor in the political science department of Hindu College said that most of the students enrolled so far are from CBSE schools, with a smaller number from CISCE schools. The majority of those admitted in unreserved seats have CUET scores ranging from 795/800 to 800/800.

