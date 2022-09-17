DU Admissions: How Will Merit List be Calculated, Delhi University Explains

The Delhi University (DU) has announced it will consider the subject-based normalised marks of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for admission to its undergraduate courses. DU has said that the second phase of the admission process will start from September 26. The registered candidates will have to provide their preferences of programmes and colleges in the second phase, said DU in a statement. It will go on till October 10.

“The University of Delhi, for admissions to the undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-2023, shall consider the subject-based normalised scores as declared by the NTA in the CUET (UG)-2022 scorecards of the candidates,” DU said. The phase 1 of its admission process concluded on Sept 15.

DU will conduct admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) in three phases — submission of the CSAS 2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process. The date of declaration of first of list of admissions will be notified on October 10, the varsity added.

“The programme-specific merit score shall be auto-calculated by the university as per the eligibility criteria and the candidate will have to confirm his or her scores before making the preferences,” the university said.

“The candidate must select as many programmes he or she wishes to and it is in the best interest of the candidate to choose maximum programmes and programme+college combinations. Candidates must complete their form well in time and not wait for the last dates. It is advisable that the candidate must fill the CSAS (UG)-2022 form with utmost care,” DU added.

Admission to the desired course in your preferred college is subject to a variety of factors — eligibility, number of vacant seats, reservation, relaxations, marks secured by you in the tests that are relevant for the course, admission policy of the university applying for, etc. For DU, in case there is a tie-breaker, the class 12 marks of the candidates will also be considered along with CUET 2022 scores to break the tie.

