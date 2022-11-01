DU Admissions: Over 72,000 Seats Accepted in Round 1, Nearly 12000 Seats Upgraded, How Many Cut-off Lists to Expect?

As many as 72,865 candidates accepted their Delhi University (DU) allotted college and course, the varsity’s registrar said. After accepting the seats, a total of 33,739 candidates had opted to upgrade to another programme and college. Of the total, about 11,649 candidates’ preferences have been upgraded by the university.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. The university had earlier announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 per cent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories — OBC-NCL and EWS — and also 30 per cent in SC, ST and PwBD reserved categories.

Till now, DU has accepted 8,133 fresh applications in CSAS round 2 allocations while the admission of around 1,868 candidates is still under process. The last date to accept the seats against the second round of allocations is today, November 1. The college verification and approval for round 2 allocation will be conducted till November 2. Eligible candidates can pay the admission fees at allotted colleges till November 3 to reserve their seats.

DU had earlier stated, “Candidates who have not been allocated seat in 1st Round of CSAS shall be considered for 2nd Round of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS.”

Delhi University will release the list of vacant seats for round three allocations on November 4. The university will open the mid-entry window and option to re-order higher preferences from November 5 to 7. The CSAS round 3 allocation list will be released on November 10. Candidates will be allowed to ‘accept’ the seats against the DU third merit list by November 13.

For the first time, at Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. This time, the class 12 marks are being used for the tie-breaker process only.

