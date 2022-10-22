DU Admissions: Round 1 Seat Acceptance Process at Delhi University Closes Today

Delhi University (DU) has extended the date and time of the first round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 up till October 22. The applicants were earlier given time till October 21 to accept, but now they have been granted one more day. Candidates can now accept the seats by visiting the official DU website — du.ac.in. The verification and approval of online applications by colleges is till 2 pm on October 23.

The last date for online payment of the application fee is now been extended till 5 PM on October 24. The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS round-I can “Accept Allocation” through the dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the “Approval from College Principal”, they can proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission as per the university guidelines.

Candidates can note that to participate in subsequent CSAS rounds they must take the admission whenever it is offered to them. Only the candidates who have secured their admission in a particular round will be considered for upgradation in subsequent round/s, if applicable.

The window for “upgrade/re-ordering the higher preferences” for second round of CSAS will be available from 5 pm, October 25 till 4:59 pm to October 27 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees. “Other Candidates who have not been allocated seat in 1st Round of CSAS shall be considered for 2nd Round of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS.” the notice stated.

This year, the university is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores instead of their class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released its admission-cum-allocation policy CSAS. Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases — submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission. The admissions are open for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses.

