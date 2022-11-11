DU Admissions: Third Allotment List Releasing on November 13, Check Details

Delhi University has released the schedule for admissions under the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). According to the official notification, University will commence the third round of CSAS from 5 pm, November 13.

Candidates will be able to accept the allotted seats from November 14 to November 15. The colleges will be able to verify and approve the online applications from November 14 till 4:59 pm of November 16. The last date for the payment of the admission fee by the candidates is November 17.

The application/registration window for spot allocation will be open from November 21 to November 22, and the list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS will be released on November 20 at 5 pm. Candidates will have till November 24 and November 25 to accept the allotted course and college once the initial slot allocation list is made public at 5 pm on November 23.

The college can verify and approve the online application from 10 pm on November 24 till 4:59 pm on November 26. The last date for the payment of admission fee by the candidates is November 27 for first spot round of CSAS allocation and admissions.

For the first time, at Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. This time, the class 12 marks are being used for the tie-breaker process only.

