DU Admissions Under CUET Likely to Increase ECA, Sports Quota Intake

The University of Delhi has opened up the portal for CUET admission tests for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23. After a two-year-long hiatus, the CUET admissions will see the return of physical trials for seats reserved for Sports and Extracurricular activities (ECA).

This year, the intake of students through the sports and ECA quota is expected to be roughly five per cent of the total significantly surpassing the one percent trend over the years. The weightage of the certificated and physical trials for the reserved seats is set at 75 percent, while the CUET scores will be given a weightage of 25 percent.

Sports Quota Procedure For CUET

Sports trials will have a weightage of 75 per cent, while the remaining 25 per cent will account for the certificates honed by the candidate in the last five years. Candidates who have represented the country in various international competitions, including the Olympic and Commonwealth Games, will be given admission without trials. They will also be given preference in the allocation of seats. Students who are appearing for the sports trials are allowed to apply for a maximum of three different sports.

ECA Procedure for CUET

Except for NCC (National Cadet Corps) and NSS (National Service Scheme), students appearing for the physical trials will be marked out of 60. The remaining 15 marks will be allocated to the certificates gained by the candidate in the last five years. For NCC and NSS candidates, all 75 marks will be allotted on the basis of certificates. Out of the 14 categories allotted for the ECA trials, students are allowed to apply for a maximum of three. However, admission will be given to the student in only one category.

Seats For Sports and ECA Quota

The Sports and ECA quota seats are supernumerary in nature. This means that the number of admissions through the sports and ECA quota is different and above the regular admission process. The allocation of these seats will commence after the third round of the allocation of seats for regular admissions.

