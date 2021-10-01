DU Cut off 2021 Out: Here’s What's Next, Steps to Get Admission in Delhi University

The University of Delhi (DU) has released one of the highest cut-offs this year. Not only has the number of courses needing 100% marks for admission gone three folds but for most of the popular courses the marks needed to apply have increased. This year, as many as nine courses have asked for a minimum 100% marks for admissions. Popular courses including English, psychology, economics, BCom, BSc computer science, and physics have about 99% cut-off across most colleges.

Students who have obtained marks equal to or more than the cut-off can now apply for admissions at Delhi University. This year the entire process has been shifted online. Students need to apply at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Students have to upload documents for verification, after which seat allotment will be allotted based on marks. If a student accepts the seat offered, they will have to pay admission fees and reserve the seat. The DU merit-based admission process for undergraduate courses is likely to begin from October 4 onwards.

Students will be then required to select a college and course of their choice from the available options. Next, students will have to apply for the DU UG Admission 2021 form by filling in all the important details in the admission form.

DU Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

The documents required for verification are —

— Class 12 or qualifying exam mark sheet and passing certificate

— Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate from school

— Migration certificate from their respective board,

— Caste certificate/category certificate (if required)

— Character certificate

— OMR form of university registration

The applications will be then reviewed and verified by the members of the admissions committee. They will be then transferred to the Convenor of admissions after which the forms will be sent to the principals of respective colleges for approval.

The colleges have the right to reject the candidate’s application but will have to give a reason or remark for doing so. Those whose applications will be accepted will have to complete the further counselling process that includes uploading necessary documents on the portal for verification.

After submission and verification documents, the students will have to pay the admission fee and save a copy of the same for future reference. After the payment of the application fee, the respective college will send a confirmation to the students stating the status of their admission.

