DU Cut Off List 2021 LIVE Updates: When Will Delhi University Release Lists, Where to Check

DU cut off 2021 LIVE updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses today. Those who have marks equal to or more than the cut off will be eligible to seek admissions. The admission process will start from October 4 at du.ac.in. With a record-high number of applications — 438696, and a rise in the number of 90%... Read More
While the official website is yet to release the consolidated cut-off lists, the colleges have already started to release their separate lists. Students can find the consolidated list at du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in by evening and for now, they can refer to individual college websites for the separate lists.
The Congress-affiliated NSUI will release a helpline number to assist students in the Delhi University admission process. According to NSUI leaders, some office-bearers of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are likely to join NSUI on Friday.
Most students who have applied for admission to the varsity are from Delhi and neighbouring states. Most of the admissions are from Delhi with 115928 students followed by 55617 applications from Uttar Pradesh. With as many as 6380 students, Kerala is at the 6th spot.
|Delhi
|115928
|Uttar Pradesh
|55617
|Haryana
|37743
|Bihar
|16704
|Rajasthan
|11562
|Kerala
|6380
|Uttarakhand
|6072
|Madhya Pradesh
|5901
|Jharkhand
|5082
|West Bengal
|4031
An increase in the number of 95% scorers, a drop in the number of students going abroad, and an increased number of applications – all clubbed together is expected to increase the cut-off for admission to Delhi University. Last year the cut-off went up to 100%. This year, the authorities say they will work on rationalising the cut-offs. “The Admission Branch is working with Principals of Colleges on modalities for deciding cut-offs so as to avoid over and under admissions,” said DU in an official notice. Experts, however, believe that the cut-offs go rise for popular courses by as much as 2%.
Delhi University usually counts cut-off on the basis of the ‘best of four’ marks obtained in class 12. As a thumb rule it is any four courses including one language, however, for certain courses, having specific subjects in class 12 is a requirement. For instance for economics, class 12 marks of language (any), math, and economics will be considered. Then in such case, students’ best of four will be math + language course + economics + any subject. This is just an example, students can refer to details on the official website
One of the key dilemmas for students applying for DU is to select between colleges or courses? Some students aim at LSR or SRCC etc premium colleges and get courses which they can get in specific colleges based on choice. Other students think it’s the course they want to study that’s more important for instance, BCom (H) Economics, English (Hons) are some of most hot picks every year.
For admissions at the University of Delhi (DU), more female students have applied than males. As many as 1,372,71 male students and 1,49,952 female students have applied this year, according to the data shared by the University of Delhi. The varsity also has many female-only colleges such as Gargi, Lady Sri Ram College among others.
Most of the applications for the undergraduate courses at the University of Delhi (DU) are from the CBSE with as many as 2,29,264. The second-highest number of students have applied from Haryana Board with 9918 followed by CISCE at 96659 and 8007 from UP Board. The top 10 list of boards are –
|Board
|Students
|CBSE
|229264
|BSEH
|9918
|CISCE
|9659
|UP Board
|8007
|Kerala Board
|4824
|Rajasthan Board
|4789
|Bihar Board
|4470
|NIOS
|2934
|MP Board
|1827
This year with most of the state boards announcing their ‘best-ever’ results, pass percentages skyrocketed and for CBSE the number of 95% scorers going up to over 70,000, the cut-off for admission to DU is expected to rise. Not just DU, many colleges are facing seat crunch with unprecedented almost all students passing boards. Last year, the cut-off for DU went up to 100%
A total of 70,000 seats are on offer. Like last year, this year too the application, registration, and admission process is to go online. DU has launched a new website to ensure smooth online admissions.
The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses today – October 1. The list is expected to be released by the evening at du.ac.in. A total of 4,38,696 candidates have applied for admissions this year.
This is the first time the list will be released in October. As of now, there are only five lists scheduled to be released. Those who would not be able to make it to the first will have to wait for the second list and so on. Due to the high number of applications, seats are expected to be filled sooner. If seats will be left vacant, more lists will be released.
