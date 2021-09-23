DU Cut-Off List by October 1: How Delhi University Calculates Best of Four, What Can Lead to Deductions

The University of Delhi (DU) is expected to release its first cut-off list by October 1. The schedule for admissions and cut-offs is expected to release this week. DU admissions for most undergraduate courses are based on class 12 merit. The varsity takes into account the ‘best of four’ formulae meaning the percentage of the top four scoring subjects in class 12 are considered for the admissions. This is also known as the best of four formulae.

As a thumb rule, while choosing the best of four, candidates need to select four subjects — one from language, and three best academic subjects. It must also include the subject for which the student is seeking admission.

For instance, if a student is applying for a BA (Honours) in a language subject, the particular subject and three other electives need to consider for the best of four. If s/he has not studied a language at the qualifying examination level and is seeking admission to an Honours course in that language, a deduction of 5 per cent will be imposed on the ‘best four’ aggregate percentage.

For other honours courses, one language subject and three other subjects, that must include the subject one is applying for, will be considered ‘best of four’. However, based on the specialisation of the course, students who have added the relevant subject marks of class 12, as many as 2.5 per cent marks will be deducted from the total percentage.

There are some subjects for which candidates may not studied the relevant course. This includes BA (Hons) applied psychology and psychology, for which psychology will be considered, for BA (Hons) social work and BA (Hons) philosophy, no specialised subject will be considered, for BA (Hons) Economics, students must have cleared math in 12th.

While for most courses, if a student includes any course apart from those listed by DU, marks are deducted, however, for BA programme, students can include these subjects without any deduction. If more than one non-listed subject is included for calculation of ‘best four’, a deduction of 2.5 per cent each in ‘best four’ may be levied.

For vocational subjects, one language, mathematics, and two related vocational subjects will be considered. If an applicant has added one vocational course, a two per cent advantage will be given in the ‘best of four’ while those who have studied more than one related vocational subject, they will get an additional one per cent marks added.

For BCom (Hons)/BCom, the must include one language subject and three other subjects that must include two of these — mathematics, business mathematics, accountancy, economics, and business studies or commerce. Inclusion of any other subject, apart from these, one per cent will be deducted. If a student adds another language subject, 2.5 per cent marks will be deducted.

