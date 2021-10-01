DU Cut Off: List of Courses Available for Less Than 90% at Delhi University's Top Colleges

The University of Delhi (DU) has released one of the highest cut-offs in the history with as many as nine courses asking for at least 100 per cent marks for admission under the first cut-off list, however, all is not lost for students who have scored fewer marks in board exams.
From DU’s top-ranking college Miranda House to Kirori Mal College, here is list of top colleges which are offering courses for students having less than 90% marks in class 12 board exams.
Before checking cut-offs, students need to understand how the cut-off is calculated. These are not the total percentage but the percentage of the best of four marks. Students need to consider one language subject and the highest marks obtained in any three subjects in class 12th. For some courses, having a certain subject is a must, for example, for Mathematics (H) having math in class 12 is a must else marks will be deducted from cut-off. Detailed regarding cut-off calculation and deductions can be read here.
DU Cut Off 2021: Courses Offered for Less Than 90%
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
BA (H) Geography - 80%
BA (H) Hindi Patrakarita - 72%
BA (H) Social Work - 84%
BCom - 87%
Acharya Narendra Dev College
B.Sc (Prog.) Physical Science with Electronic - 89%
Bhagini Nivedita College
BSc (H) Home Science - 86%
BSc (H) Physics - 87%
BSc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry - 80%
BSc (Prog.) Physical Science with Computer Science - 80%
BA (H) Hindi - 72%
BA (H) History - 80%
BA (H) Political Science - 80%
Bharati College
BA (H) Hindi - 78%
BA (H) History - 85%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 70%
College of Vocational Studies
BA (H) Hindi - 82%
BA (Vocational Studies) Management and Marketing of Insurance - 88.50%
BA (Vocational Studies) Material Management - 86.50%
BA (Vocational Studies) Office Management and Secretarial Practice - 87%
BA (Vocational Studies) Small and Medium Enterprises - 86.50%
Deshbandhu College
BSc Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry - 89%
BA (H) Hindi - 82%
Institute of Home Economic
BSc (H) Home Science - 83.50%
BSc (Pass) Home Science - 83.50%
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
BSc (H) Electronics - 85%
BSc (H) Instrumentation - 87%
Daulat Ram College
BA (H) Hindi - 87%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 67%
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
BA (H) French - 87.50%
BA (H) German - 87.50%
BA (H) Italian - 85%
BA (H) Spanish - 86%
Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
BA (H) Hindi - 86%
BA (H) Hindi Patrikarita - 89%
Dyal Singh College
BA (H) Hindi - 85%
BA (H) Punjabi - 70%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 70%
BA (H) Urdu - 70%
Gargi College
BA (H) Hindi - 88%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 68%
Hansraj College
BA (H) Sanskrit - 80%
Hindu College
B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit - 82%
Indraprastha College for Women
BA (H) Hindi - 87.50%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 75%
Janki Devi Memorial College
BA (H) Hindi - 88%
BA (H Sanskrit - 45%
Kalindi College
BA (H) Hindi - 87%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 45%
Kamala Nehru College
BA (H) Hindi - 83%
BA.(H) Sanskrit - 70%
Kirori Mal College
BA (H) Sanskrit - 85%
BA (H) Urdu - 85%
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
BA (H) Sanskrit - 75%
Lakshmibai College
BA (H) Hindi - 84%
BA (H) Philosophy - 87%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 58%
Maitreyi College
BA (H) Hind - 82%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 65%
Mata Sundri College for Women
BA (H) Philosophy - 85%
BA (H) Punjabi - 62%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 59%
Miranda House
BA (H) Bengali - 70%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 78%
Motilal Nehru College
BA (H) Hindi - 84%
BA (H) Sanskrit -60%
Motilal Nehru College (Evening)
BA (H) Hindi - 80%
PGDAV College
BA (H) Sanskrit - 72%
PGDAV College (Evening)
BA (H) Hindi - 78%
BA (H) Political Science - 88.50%
BA (H) - 65%
Rajdhani College
BA (H) Sanskrit - 80%
Ram Lal Anand College
BA (H) Hindi - 84%
BA (H) Hindi Patrakarita - 86%
Ramanujan College
BA (H) Hindi - 88%
Ramjas College
BA (H) Sanskrit - 80%
Satyawati College
BA (H) Sanskrit - 62%
BA (H) Urdu - 70%
Satyawati College (Evening)
BA (H) Hindi - 89%
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
BA (H) Hindi - 88%
Shivaji College
BA (H) Hindi - 87%
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
BA (H) Hindi - 80%
BA (H Philosophy - 86%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 55%
Sri Aurobindo College
BA (H) Hindi - 88%
Sri Aurobindo College (evening)
BA (H) Hindi - 78%
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
BA (H) Punjabi - 65%
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
BA (H) Punjabi - 70%
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
BA (H) Punjabi - 70%
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
BA (H) Hindi - 80%
BA (H) History - 89%
BA (H) Persian - 65%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 60%
BA (H) Urdu - 60%
Zakir Husain Delhi College
BA (H) Arabic - 79%
BA (H) Bengali - 67%
BA (H) Hindi - 88%
BA (H) Persian - 68%
BA (H) Sanskrit - 70%
BA (H) Urdu - 78%
Students who have obtained marks equal to or more than the cut-off can now apply for admissions at Delhi University from October 4 at du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in...read more to know the admission process.
