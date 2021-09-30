DU Cut-off Lists Tomorrow: Five Things to Know Before Applying

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on October 1. The admission process will start from October 4 to 6 for those who get it through the cut-off. Like every year, this year too the cut-offs for admission to DU are expected to be high. Last year, the university recorded the highest ever cut-off of 100%.

While this year, the officials claim that the cut-off would be “stabalized" and it is unlikely to touch 100%, college principals claim that for popular courses such as political science, some combinations of BA programme, physics, students can expect an increase of 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Before the admission, and cut-off rush starts tomorrow, here are key things to keep in mind:

DU cut-off lists 2021: Download admission form

Candidates who score marks as per the prescribed cut-off of each college are required to keep a printout of their application form before applying for admissions. For that, they must log in through their registered account details and save and download their application form.

DU cut-off lists 2021: Documents required

Candidates must keep their admission forms along with the required documents handy. The respective college will verify the documents and approve the admission on their admission portal. Check the list of documents needed for verification:

— Application form

— Class 10 pass certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Government identification proof such as Aadhar card, voter card, etc.

— SC, ST, OBC, EWS, CW, KM certificate, if applicable

— OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

— EWS certificate, if applicable

— ECA and sports category certificates, if applicable

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph of the applicant

—- Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

DU cut-off lists 2021: Fee payment

After the documents are verified by the respective colleges, candidates will have to log in back using their registered details to make the fee payment and confirm their admission.

DU cut-off lists 2021: What if you miss the admission process

Candidates who do not report to the allotted college on the prescribed date and timing for the admission process will not be considered for further admission rounds.

DU cut-off lists 2021: Five merit lists to be released

DU will release five cut-off lists this year, as per the official notice. It will release the second cut-off on October 9, and the third one on October 16. A special cut-off list will be released by the colleges on October 25. The university will also release a fourth cut-off on October 30 and a fifth one on November 8.

