DU Cut-Offs: Delhi University Fifth List to be Released Today at du.ac.in

The Delhi University (DU) is expected to release its fifth cut-off list on Saturday at the official website (du.ac.in). The list will also be available on the official websites of the respective Delhi University-affiliated colleges.

In order to take admission in an undergraduate course under DU this year, the following steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to Delhi University and course-wise fifth cut-off 2020

Step 2: Select a Delhi University college as per eligibility

Step 3: Register online at the college website

Step 4: Fill the details asked in the form

Step 5: Upload documents in specified formats

Step 6: Pay the Delhi University admission fee and hit the submit button

Those students who have already taken admission in the university can withdraw and take admission again in the college of their choice on Monday November 9.

The first cut off list of Delhi University was released on October 12, followed by the second cut off which came out on October 17. The third cut off list was made available on October 24 and the fourth one was out on November 2.

A Delhi University official recently revealed to the media that more than 55 thousand seats have been filled by students who have taken admission in first, second and third cut off lists. However, he also mentioned that there have been cancellations and so after that the final number is 45,542. Total seats in the university this year are 70 thousand.