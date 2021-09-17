DU Entrance Exam 2021: Admit Cards to be Released Soon. Check Details

The Delhi University has announced the dates for entrance exams (DUET 2021) for several UG, PG and M.Phil/PhD courses. The entrance exams for various courses will be conducted from September 26 to October 1, 2021. The admit card of the registered candidates will be released soon. The admit cards for DUET 2021 will be available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam.

On the day of examination, the candidates are required to carry the self-declaration letter downloaded from the NTA website along with the call letter, transparent ballpoint pen, passport size photo, personal hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle and ID proof. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA where the admit cards will be released soon. The NTA has been conducting the (DUET) exam since 2019.

Steps to download DUET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website – ac.in/duetexam

Click on DUET Hall Ticket link.

Enter login credentials

Click on Download DUET 2021 Admit Card

