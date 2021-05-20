DU Final Semester Exam to Begin from June

The University of Delhi (DU) has released an official notification stating that the final year semester exams for May/June will commence from June 7, 2021. The exam will be held for for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programs as well as the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).

According to the notice, “the Final Semester/ Annual Examinations May/June 2021 to be commenced from 1st June 2021 are hereby postponed and same shall start from 7th June, 2021."

The final semester exam has been postponed twice. It was earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 15 and later deferred to June 1. The date sheets of May 15 has been withdrawn by the university. New date sheets will be released soon and will be updated on the official website of DU. The detailed guideline will be issued in due course of time, said the varsity.

Final year semester Exams @UnivofDelhi to be commenced from 7th June 2021.Read notification here below… pic.twitter.com/i1KpigV69G— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) had started a petition demanding the cancelation of exams by DU as well as suspension of online classes and revamping the academic calendar. “The crisis of Covid has never been more visible and daunting as it is today. We are witnessing death and suffering right in our homes. While many of us volunteer to help people, some are suffering the wrath of Covid themselves. At this time, the decision to conduct exams taken by the Delhi University is not just inconsiderate, but inhuman," read the petition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here