DU First Cut-off on October 1, Delhi University Releases Admission Schedule for Five Lists

The University of Delhi (DU) will be releasing the first cut-off list on October 1 at du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in. Students who score marks equal to or more than the cut-off score will be eligible to apply for admission from October 4 to October 6. Students will have two days to secure a seat or finish the admission process. In the admission process, candidates will have to upload documents for verification, accept admissions, and pay the fee. The entire admission process will be held digitally, just like last year.

As of now, the university has released the schedule for five cut-off lists. Since DU has received the highest-ever number of applications for undergraduate admissions this year, the seats are expected to fill sooner. In case seats are left vacant, more lists will be released. The number of high scoring students in class 12 across boards has seen a rise, this is expected to make the competition tougher. Last year, 10 lists were released.

DU Admissions 2021: Cut-off Schedule

DU First Cut-off - October 1

DU Second Cut-off - October 9

DU Third Cut-off - October 16

Special cut-off by Colleges - October 25

DU Fourth Cut-off - October 30

DU 5th Cut-off: November 8

Results of Special Drive: November 13

This year, a record-high number of students — 4,38,696 — applied for admissions at undergraduate courses this year. The number of applicants is almost double as last year. DU is also planning to accommodate more students by introducing new courses keeping in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for both the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes at the varsity’s affiliated colleges.

The cut-off under the first list will have reached 100% last year. In 2020, be at Lady Shri Ram College For Women pegged the highest cut-off at 100 per cent for three courses for general category aspirants - BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology. This year too the cut-off is expected to go 100% due to a rise in the number of applications and 90% scorers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here