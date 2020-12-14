DU FMS Admission 2021: Registration Process for MBA Begins at FMS.edu; How to Apply

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) affiliated to the Delhi University has started the application process for admission to full-time Masters in Business Administration (MBA) course. Interested candidates can apply by registering at its official website at FMS.edu. The last date of submitting an application is December 31 (midnight).

Candidates are required to register online as there is no other mode available for submitting the application. There are total 251 seats and out of which, 101 seats are for unreserved, 37 for Scheduled Castes, 19 for Scheduled Tribes, 69 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 25 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The remaining seats are reserved for candidates belonging to PWD, CW and FS category.

DU FMS Admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open search engine and enter the url, FMS.edu

Step 2: In the Latest at FMS section, click on the link for Admissions MBA FT 2021-23

Step 3: Then click on Apply option

Step 4: Register by entering name, email ID, Mobile number, and set password

Step 5: Log in using email ID and password

Step 6: Fill application form and pay registration fee

Step 7: Submit the application

DU FMS Admission 2021: Selection Criteria

Admission will be based on 50 per cent score of CAT 2020, 10 per cent each on marks of Class 10 and 12 and discussion on statement of purpose, five per cent on extempore and 15 per cent on personal interview.

“An additional 5 marks shall be awarded to the women candidates who appear for the interview. Applicants who have not taken CAT 2020 will not be considered for admission,” said FMS.

Those appearing for interview will have to produce their original certificates and mark sheets.

CAT 2020 was conducted on November 29. CAT 2020 answer key and response sheet was released on December 8. Those who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and response sheet on the official website of CAT 2020 at iimcat.ac.in.