DU Admissions 2021: Delhi University Increases Ward Quota Seats After 24 Years

The University of Delhi (DU) has increased the ‘ward quota’ seats in the undergraduate admissions in colleges and courses across the varsity. The number of seats reserved under the ward quota has gone up from six to 12 will be applicable for the current academic session. Under ward quota, children of teaching and non-teaching staff working in DU can secure their admission in colleges affiliated with the university.

According to the guidelines issued by the DU Academic Council, 16 seats are reserved in the ward quota in colleges with 400 or more seats in any course in a college. Of the total 16 seats, eight seats are for the children of the teaching staff whereas eight have been reserved for the non-teaching staff. In these eight seats, admission into four seats will be allowed on the basis of merit, while the remaining four seats will be filled as per the result of the entrance examination.

Likewise, 12 seats will be reserved in colleges having 201 to 399 seats, eight seats in colleges with total seats in the range of 101 to 200 and four seats in colleges having 51 to 100 seats. Only two seats will be available under ward quota if there are 50 or fewer seats in total in any course of the college.

Ward quota for admission was introduced in DU in 1996. Before the current academic session, only six seats in a DU college were earmarked for its staff. Of the six seats, three were for teaching staff and three for children of non-teaching staff.

Meanwhile, Delhi University commenced its admission process for UG courses on August 2. As per the schedule, the last date for filling the application form is August 31, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here