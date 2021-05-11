DU Invites Applications for 41 Assistant Professor Posts

Delhi University’s Acharya Nanda Dev college has invited applications from eligible candidates for 41 post of assistant professors on a permanent basis. Those interested can apply through the college official website. The last date to apply is June 8, 2021.

Posts in various departments

1. Biomedical Science: Four

2. Botany: Five

3. Chemistry: Two

4. Commerce: Five

5. Computer Science: Five

6. Electronics: One

7. Mathematics: Five

8. Physics: Nine

9. Zoology: Five

Qualification

1. Applicants need to have a master’s degree with 55% marks in the concerned subject. A relaxation of five percent will be provided to candidates from SC, ST, OBC and differently-abled categories. Also, those PhD holders who have got their Master’s degree before September 19, 1991, will be given a relaxation of five percent.

2. Those applying for the posts must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC.

OR

Candidates must have a PhD from a foreign institution ranking among the top 500 in the world university ranking.

Age

The age limit to apply for the above posts will be in accordance with the UGC regulation 2018 and their subsequent amendments as adopted by the University of Delhi.

Salary

The selected persons will be offered a salary according to academic pay level 10 of the Seventh Pay Commission matrix with an entry-level salary of Rs 57, 000 and other allowances according to UGC/DU norms.

How to apply

Step 1. Eligible candidates can fill application forms available on the official website of the college

Step 2. Upload scanned copies of relevant certificates.

Step 3. Pay the fee through credit/ debit card/ net banking and submit the form.

Application Fee

1. Those belonging to the unreserved category or OBC/ EWS categories will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee at the time of submitting the form.

2. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories and women applicants do not have to submit any fee.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University has suspended online classes till May 16 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. Student organisations and teachers have been demanding the suspension of online classes. In a notification, the varsity had said, “In view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the online teaching shall remain suspended till May 16 in the Departments and Colleges of the University."

